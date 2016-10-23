Sony Smartwatch Reviews Praise the Smartwatch 3 for Sleek Hardware and Battery Performance, but Slams Poor GPS Performance and the Lack of Heart Rate Sensor

The Sony Smartwatch 3 has been one of the hottest wearables for the middle class consumers for the last 2 years. It is stylish, efficient and cost effective. In this article, you will find what the Sony smartwatch reviews of the popular online publications think about the device.

Sony Smartwatch Reviews: Tech Radar Praises the Sleek Performance, but Disappointed with Poor GPS Performance

Tech Radar is quite happy with the performance of the device. It finds that the apps are loaded pretty quickly. They found no lag scrolling through the messages and navigating the interface. However, it is not happy with the performance of the GPS. Yes, the GPS has enabled you to track the distance of your run. But it often provides inaccurate measurement. Moreover, when the GPS is used, the charge of the battery is dropped pretty quickly. These issues have disappointed Tech Radar. Nonetheless, the device manages to get 4 out of 5 stars in the review.

Sony Smartwatch Reviews: Engadget Praises Battery Performance, But Feels the Display should be More Vibrant

Similar to the other Sony Smartwatch reviews, Engadget has highly praised the 420 mAh battery, as it lasts close to its rated longevity of two days. After listening to the several songs, using GPS to track the run and watching social media notifications, it finds that the battery lasts around a day and a half, which is really impressive. However, it is not fully satisfied with the display. It finds that it is not as vibrant as the other smartwatch displays.

Sony Smartwatch Reviews: Wareable Praises Waterproofing Capability, but Criticizes the Lack of Heart Rate Sensor

Wareable is really happy with the waterproofing capability of the Sony Smartwatch 3. Being IP67 rated, it is waterproof up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes. As a result, it has become a great device for the outdoor enthusiasts. However, similar to the other Sony Smartwatch reviews, it has criticized the absence of the heart rate sensor. It has disabled it from being a great fitness tracking smartwatch.

This is what the Sony Smartwatch reviews think about the Smartwatch 3. Keep in touch with us to get more information about the hottest wearables on the market.