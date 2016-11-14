Samsung Galaxy S3 Review: Still a Great Device to have for the Cost Conscious People

Having more than 50 million units shipped, the Samsung Galaxy S3 is known as the most successful Android smartphone of all time. And now, being available at a very cheap price, it is one of the hottest entry level smartphones on the market. In this article, you will find a detailed review of the device. Take a look at it.

Samsung Galaxy S3 Review: Design

In combination of the glossy plastic back, smooth glass face with tapered edges and tidy silver plastic trim, the 2012 flagship smartphone provides a premium look and feel. Being constructed with the polycarbonate, the backplate becomes very tough. However, it is not as scratch-resistant as the HTC One X. Nonetheless, if you consider the overall design, it looks and feels really great.

Samsung Galaxy S3 Review: Display

The 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display comes with 1,280 x 720 pixels resolution. It is very sharp and able to produce vibrant colors. The blacks look perfectly deep. The viewing angles are really great. Its sunlight legibility is also really great. Having a very low reflectivity, it shows no issue in the direct sunlight.

Samsung Galaxy S3 Review: Camera

The 8-MP rear shooter is really good. It is able to capture up to 3264 x 2448 pixels resolution photos. The color accuracy of the captured photos is great. The shooter also does a great job in maintaining the right white balance. However, in terms of sharpness, the shooter of the iPhone 4S shows a better performance. Nonetheless, the overall performance of the Samsung Galaxy S3 shooter is very impressive. The device also has a 1.9-MP secondary camera, which shows a decent performance making video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S3 Review: Performance

The overall performance of the 2012 flagship smartphone is great. All the apps load very quickly. However, in some cases, we noticed a strange 0.5 second lag in loading. In the Geekbench benchmark test, it scores 1,766 points, which is higher than the other smartphones in its class, including the HTC One X.

Samsung Galaxy S3 Review: Battery

The 2100 mAh battery offers up to 10 hours of video playback with a single charge. In GSMArena’s endurance rating test, it lasted 43 hours, which was one of the best performances among the 2012 smartphone batteries.

Samsung Galaxy S3 Review: The Verdict

Decent display, great shooters and the relatively cheap price tag of $200 still make the Samsung Galaxy S3 an attractive device. If you are a cost conscious person, it is a go-to option for you.

This is the end of our review. Keep in touch with us to find more information about the Samsung Galaxy S3.