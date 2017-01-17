Mobile Phone Reviews: Lenovo K6 Note and Moto Z Play

Recently, two new devices have entered into the market. They are Lenovo K6 Note and Moo Z Play. Boasting great designs and powerful specifications, they have been able to create a massive buzz. In this article, you will find the two latest mobile phone reviews simultaneously. Take a look at them.

Mobile Phone Reviews: Lenovo K6 Note

The K6 Note is Lenovo’s newest phone of its legendary K-series lineup. Having a great budget value, it has achieved a huge popularity among the people looking to buy a Chinese smartphone. Let’s take a look at this amazing device.

Design

The Lenovo K6 Note comes with a full metal body. As a result, it weighs more (170g) and feels heavy in hand. Its rear back is a bit slippery. But on the bright side, it looks absolutely gorgeous.

Display

The 5.5-inch display comes with a 1080p resolution, which results in a decent pixel density of 401 ppi. It might be not high as the display of the Galaxy S7. But it is enough for making everything look perfectly sharp. Its viewing angles and color accuracy are average. Its sunlight legibility is better than Huawei Honor 7 Lite.

Camera

The 16-MP primary camera is able to take fairly decent shots. The level of details in the captured images look really good. However, according to different mobile phone reviews, you will see some artifacts here and there sometimes. The 8-MP secondary camera is really good for taking occasional selfies.

Performance

Being a budget friendly phone, the Lenovo K6 Note features an unremarkable Snapdragon 430 processor. However, coupled with 4 GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU, it shows a surprisingly good performance during casual gaming. In the Geekbench 3 (multicore) test, it scores 3044 points, which is higher than the score of Xiaomi Redmi 3S (2876 points).

Battery

The 4000 mAh battery is outstanding. In GSMArena’s endurance rating test, it survived 91 hours, which is definitely a great performance.

The Verdict

There might be nothing spectacular in the Lenovo K6 Note. However, in terms of daily usage and cheap price tag of around $200, it is really a good phone to have.

Mobile Phone Reviews: Moto Z Play

The Moto Z Play is one of the most recent mid-range phones of Motorola. It is a unique device, as it supports creative modular accessories.

Design

The combination of full glass back and the aluminum frame has made the Moto Z Play incredibly attractive. Like the other devices of the Moto Z lineup, it has a front fingerprint sensor, which is very convenient. However, having a thickness of 7mm, it is really impossible to grab with one hand.

MotoMods

MotoMods are external accessories that can be attached with the device. For example, you can attach Insta-Share with it and transform it into a mini-projector. All the mobile phone reviews of the leading publications have highly praised the specific feature.

Display

The 5.5-inch display is not as stunning as the screen of its counterpart – the Moto Z. However, having a pixel density of 403 ppi, it still looks sharp, bright and beautiful, as stated by different mobile phone reviews. A cool feature of the display is the ability to sense your presence and then display limited information, like time, date and notification icon.

Camera

The 16-MP rear shooter captures stunning photos in the environment having a plenty of light. However, it fails to impress us in the low light condition due to the noise and poor color tone. On the other hand, the 5-MP secondary camera is a stellar. Having 85 degree wide angle lens, it brings more of a scene into the frame than the iPhone 7 selfie shooter.

Performance

The Snapdragon 652 processor is not a powerhouse. But coupled with 3 GB RAM, it is able to show a pretty decent performance. In the Geekbench 3 (multicore test), it scores 4584 points, leaving the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) behind (4140 points).

Battery

The 3510 mAh battery is tagged with an impressive 2 day life. It shows a stunning performance in GSMArena’s battery endurance rating test. It lasted 100 hours. Overall, it is one of the best smartphone batteries that we have ever seen.

The Verdict

The Moto Z Play has an unremarkable rear shooter. But it has a great look, sharp display and outstanding battery life. If you are looking for a smartphone costing under $450, you should seriously consider buying it.

This is the end of the article. Keep in touch with us to find all the latest mobile phone reviews.