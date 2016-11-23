List of Android Smartwatches that are Buzzing the Market

As the market is highly saturated with a large number of Android smartwatches, choosing the right option has become a very difficult task. To help you, we have published this article, covering a list of Android smartwatches that are buzzing the wearable market. Take a look at them.

#3 in Our List of Android Smartwatches: Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

As the name suggests, the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch has been particularly made for the people who are extremely serious about maintaining a great fitness. It comes with PurePulse, a feature that enables the device to track continuous heartbeat during your workout, without the help of any uncomfortable chest straps. It also features SmartTrack, which records all the details of your workout in the dashboard. Moreover, it features FitStar, which instructs you to complete every move correctly. With all these amazing features, the Fitbit Blaze takes the third spot in our list of Android smartwatches.

#2 in Our List of Android Smartwatches: Michaels Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch

If you are looking for a smartwatch having a large number of customizable options, Michaels Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch is the right one for you. It offers countless number of faces and straps to suit with your clothes and activities effectively. It is also a great device for monitoring your fitness. It can track the number of your steps and the calories that have been burnt while exercising. Overall, it is a device that comes with a great combination of style and technology.

#1 in Our List of Android Smartwatches: Huawei Watch

Huawei Watch comes with the classic circular design. Being a high-end device, it has been built with outstanding materials, like stainless steel bands and scratch resistant sapphire crystal. As a result, it becomes one of the most gorgeous smartwatches on the market. It has been packed with all the features that a great smartwatch should have, including heart rate sensors, GPS and support for both iOS and Android devices. And its 1.4-inch AMOLED display is incredibly vibrant. All these features make the Huawei Watch the no. 1 device in our list of Android smartwatches.

This is the end of the article. What do you think about our list of Android smartwatches? Share your thoughts through the comment section.