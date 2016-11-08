3 Best Smartwatches for Android Phones in 2016

If you are an Android phone user, you might be planning to buy a smartwatch for your device. However, there is a huge number of smartwatches on the market. So, it will be really difficult to choose the best one. However, if you take a look at this list of the best smartwatches for Android phones, your work will be a lot easier.

#3 in our List of the Best Smartwatches for Android Phones: Moto 360 (2nd Generation)

There is nothing new to say about the Moto 360 (2nd Generation). It is one of the best smartwatches for Android phones of all time. It can be equipped with a large number of customizable parts based on your preference. There is also a dedicated collection of customized parts for women. More importantly, it comes with an outstanding craftsmanship. And it operates and runs all the apps very smoothly.

#2 in our List of the Best Smartwatches for Android Phones: Huawei Smartwatch

The Huawei Smartwatch is one of the most gorgeous smartwatches that we have ever seen. The stainless steel body has taken the look of the device to a new level. It comes with all the features that a premium smartwatch should have, including the AMOLED display covered with crystal glass and the heart rate sensor. And its performance is outstanding. All these features make it one of the hottest smartwatches for Android phones.

#1 in our List of the Best Smartwatches for Android Phones: Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

The WS-F10 is Casio’s very first smartwatch. It comes with the military standard shock and dust resistance. As a result, it becomes one of the toughest smartwatches on the market. The most amazing feature of the device is the dual LCD display, which enables it to offer the user with a combination of unique smart features. And its battery performance is outstanding. With all these features, the Casio WS-F10 takes the 1st position in our list of the best smartwatches for Android phones

This is the end of the article. Keep in touch with us to find information about all the hottest smartwatches for Android phones on the market.